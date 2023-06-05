3 crazy thrillers to watch tonight

There are so many movies you’ll find on various streaming services that sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. FilmTotaal has picked three thrillers for you today that you must watch at least once.

menu (2022)

Direction: Mark Mylod | mould: Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, et al | To see: hbo max

Foodies Tyler and his partner Margot visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island. There he and other guests are served a special menu by renowned chef Slovik. Soon the evening takes a crazy turn, with everyone in danger.

bottomless passenger (2021)

Direction: Joe Penna | mould: Anna Kendrick, Shamier Anderson, Toni Collette, et al | To see: Netflix

The three-man crew of the Hyperion starship, led by Commander Marina Barnett, is on its way to Mars. There humanity is building a colony. Shortly after takeoff, the astronauts notice that a man has boarded. Their presence creates life-threatening problems. It is up to Barnett to get his crew safely to the Red Planet.

fight Club (1999)

Direction: David Fincher | mould: Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter, et al | To see: Disney+ / Prime Video

Jack, a socially uprooted claims adjuster, also meets Tyler, a stranger soap salesman on the plane who turns out to be holding a fight meeting for men in the basement of a nightclub. Self-destruction in order to be free, he calls it. Slowly, Jack moves further and further into Tyler’s world.

