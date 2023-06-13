3 crazy thrillers to watch tonight



There are so many movies you’ll find on various streaming services that sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. FilmTotaal has picked three thrillers for you today that you must watch at least once.

gone girl (2014)

David Fincher |Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, et al |Disney+ / Prime VideoNick Dunn wants to end his marriage with Amy, but on the day he is supposed to tell her, she suddenly disappears without a trace. He is soon identified by the police and media as a possible culprit. As a result, more and more cracks are beginning to appear in the picture they had drawn of the ideal marriage.

Gothic (2003)

Matthew Kassovitz |Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr., Charles S. Dutton, et al |NetflixMiranda Gray works as a psychiatrist in a women’s prison. When one of her patients tells of meeting the Devil at night in her cell, she dismisses it as nonsense. Then one day she wakes up as a patient at her work after a car accident. He is accused of murder, but he does not remember anything. Gray does everything she can to prove her innocence and regain her memory.

fresh (2022)

Mimi Cave |Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, JoJo T. Gibbs, et al |Disney+When Noa, who’s been frustrated with dating apps for a while, meets hottie Steve, she decides to take a chance and give him his number. After their first meeting, Noa falls in love instantly and Steve invites her to go away for the weekend. However, at his destination, Noah learns that his crush is hiding some unusual lusts.