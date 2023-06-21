3 crazy thrillers to watch tonight



There are so many movies you’ll find on various streaming services that sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. FilmTotaal has picked three thrillers for you today that you must watch at least once.

see (1995)

David Fincher |Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow, et al |hbo maxWilliam Somerset, a veteran detective on the brink of retirement, teams up with his eager new partner David Mills to hunt down a serial killer whose gruesome deeds seem to be based on the Seven Deadly Sins. During their investigation, the two are drawn deeper and deeper into a dark and sick game.

hereditary (2018)

Ari Astor |Toni Collette, Millie Shapiro, Alex Wolff, et al |video landArtist Annie Graham and her family did not have a strong relationship with her late mother. Charlie, the only daughter, grieves over the death of her grandmother. After a tragic event, the family finds themselves increasingly under the influence of evil forces. In search of answers, Annie and her family try to avoid the unfortunate fate that awaits them.

meeting (2015)

M Night Shyamalan |Olivia DeJong, Ed Oxenbold, Dianna Dunagan, et al |Google Play / Pathe ThuesBecca and Tyler have never met their grandparents. It’s high time that changed, their mother decides. She puts her offspring on a train for a nice holiday with grandpa and grandma in the countryside. Becca and Tyler soon realize that their grandparents are kind of oddballs. They would like to return home, but this is not possible.