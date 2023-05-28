3 crazy thrillers to watch tonight



You’ll find a lot of movies on various streaming and VOD services, so sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. FilmTotaal has picked three thrillers for you today that you must watch at least once.

night crawler (2014)

Dan Gilroy |Jake Gyllenhaal, Bill Paxton, Rene Russo, et al |pathé homeLou finds it difficult to find work due to the crisis. He earns money by selling stolen building materials. Ambitious Lou gets an idea when he sees a camera crew filming an accident one night. He buys a camera and searches the streets for misery to film and sell as news. The more violent the pictures, the more money he can make. It is getting worse and worse.

split (2016)

M Night Shyamalan |James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson, et al |Netflix / Prime Video / SkyshowtimeKevin is a man of many identities. One minute she’s a grumpy kid, the next a proper lady. However, all of his personas are gradually replaced by a new and deadlier form: the Beast. When Kevin abducts three teenage girls in broad daylight and plans to sacrifice them to the Beast, they must fight for their lives.

sicario (2015)

Denis Villeneuve |Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio del Toro, et al |HBO Max / ViaplayKate, a tough and honest agent, works for the FBI. He has to come to the headquarters after a raid on a drug cartel. He is recruited for an undercover operation against a Mexican drug lord. The mission turns out to be far more shadowy and dangerous than expected and tests his morale.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.