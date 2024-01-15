3 Dollar Tree Products They Recommend Avoiding

It’s always nice to find cheap products at Dollar Tree, but that doesn’t mean everything is good and should be purchased. As an example, gastronomic influencer Emmeline Méline “Emmy” Cho (@emmymade) announced whom she will definitely leave,

ramen noodles.

@emmymade tried three instant noodles ramen wrap snack icon: Beef Ribs, Louisiana Spicy Chicken and Creamy Chicken Gumbo Flavor.

And according to the gastronomic experience of the influencer, the brand does not comply in terms of taste, because it is “Blue”, “Simple”, and “Tasteless” NoodlesSo he recommends saving your $1.25 and turning to

Maruchan at the supermarket and add your own hot sauce and pieces of chicken or ribs.

pink chutney

Emmeline was disappointed with the color of the sauce, not being “beautiful and vivid fuchsia” as shown in the product advertisement, and by the use of dragon fruit, which is listed in the ingredients, so did not meet expectations,

According to the expert, the product tasted more like coconut, garlic and vinegar: “I do not like. No way…wow, terriblesaid the influencer, who claims she preferred her homemade version of the sauce over the Dollar Tree option.

Froot Loops Cereal Straws

This Kellogg’s product, Sold for $1.25 at Dollar TreeAnd according to the blogger, Wafer Straw Froot Loops are made with cereal flavor and coated on the inside to keep them from disintegrating during use.

“Emmy” praised the idea of ​​the product and said they worked well when she used them to drink milk from a glass, but The taste was strange, like lemon pine-sol.,

“I wouldn’t buy them again… If you’re a Froot Loops fan, this is probably for you“The expert said.

