3 epic sci-fi movies to watch tonight



There are so many movies you’ll find on various streaming services that sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. FilmTotaal has today selected for you three sci-fi movies that you must watch at least once.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

JJ Abrams |Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Harrison Ford, et al |Disney+Poe Dameron, a Rebel pilot, has obtained a map showing the secret location of Luke Skywalker. Accompanied by new heroes Rey and Finn, he travels through the universe to find her. They are only being pursued by the First Order, now led by the mysterious Kylo Ren.

blade runner 2049 (2017)

Denis Villeneuve |Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, et al |HBO Max / ViaplayIn 2049, reproductions are prohibited. Agent K, a more modern android, works for the government as Blade Runner. He is tasked with weeding out the old types. But during his mission, he begins to doubt his origins. K uncovers a long-hidden secret that could lead to total chaos. His search leads to the search for Rick Deckard, who has been missing for thirty years.

dune (2021)

Denis Villeneuve |Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, et al |hbo maxPaul Altreides, a brilliant young man with superhuman powers, comes from a noble family who has been entrusted with power on Arrakis. Only on this dangerous desert planet can you find a precious substance produced by giant sand worms. Soon the family must contend with rebellious Fremen, natives of Arrakis, and other adversaries.

