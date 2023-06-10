3 exclusive sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix right now



You can find a lot of movies on Netflix. Not all of these movies are equally good. The three science fiction movies below are great and great for an evening of entertainment. Haven’t seen them yet? Check soon

ad Astra

Directed by: James Gray | Starring: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland | watch now

Astronaut Roy McBride (played by Brad Pitt) travels to the very edge of the solar system to find his missing father and uncovers a mystery that threatens the very existence of our planet. Their journey will uncover mysteries that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the universe.profitable

Directed by: Jennifer Phang | Starring: Jacqueline Kim, James Urbaniak, Freya Adams | watch now

In a near-future city where opulence trumps economic hardship, Gwen and her daughter Jules do everything they can to maintain their bliss together despite the instability of their worlds .

love and samples

Directed by: Michael Mathews | Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker | watch now

Love and Monsters takes place seven years after the end of the world. Joel Dawson has been living underground like the rest of humanity ever since giant monsters took over the land. After reconnecting over the radio with his high school sweetheart, Amy, who lives in a coastal colony 60 miles away, Joel falls in love all over again. When he realizes that there is nothing for him under the ground, he decides against all logic to visit Amy, despite all the dangerous monsters.