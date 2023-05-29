3 exclusive sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix right now



You can find a lot of movies on Netflix. Not all of these movies are equally good. The three science fiction movies below are great and great for an evening of entertainment. Haven’t seen them yet? Check soon

the amazing Spider Man

Directed by: Mark Webb | Starring: Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, Martin Sheen Watch Now

The Amazing Spider-Man follows the story of Peter Parker, who lives with his aunt and uncle. His parents disappeared without a trace when he was a child. He is now a teenager and attends high school, where he meets Gwen Stacy. Soon the two fall in love with each other, but it doesn’t go entirely without problems. the cloverfield paradox

Directed by: Julius Onah | Starring: Daniel Bruhl, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki | watch now

In the near future, aboard the space station, an international group of astronauts are working on a solution to a massive energy crisis on Earth. Experimental technology aboard the station has unexpected results, leaving the team isolated and fighting for survival

don’t look up

Directed by: Adam McKay | Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence | watch now

Kate Dibiaseki (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) makes a surprising discovery about a comet orbiting the Solar System. Problem? It is on a direct collision course with Earth. second plank? It seems that this is of no interest to anyone …

