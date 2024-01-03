$3 for a McDonald’s hash brown? customers are fed up

(CNN) — U.S. companies may be reaching the limits of their ability to raise prices while consumers in some markets are hurting.

At McDonald’s, which has repeatedly boasted about its ability to raise menu prices without hurting sales, executives finally realized that customers needed a break.

On Monday, as the burger chain reported lower-than-expected sales in its U.S. stores, CEO Chris Kempczinski addressed McDonald’s “ingredients” issue and hinted that the chain would be lowering prices on some items from the menu.

“Eating at home has become more affordable,” Kempczinski said.

You’re right: According to the latest Consumer Price Index report, grocery prices remain high, but they are expected to increase only 1.3% overall in 2023, while eating out is up 5.2%.

This puts pressure on low-income consumers, a key base for the chain.

He added, “In fact, we’ve seen that group” (clients who make $45,000 per year or less) “decrease in the most recent quarter.”

Kempczinski did not provide details about the timing or size of the price cuts. But his focus on affordability marks a change from a few months ago, when he claimed that US menu prices, which are set to rise by 10% in 2023 alone, were not hindering sales.

“Even though we raised prices, consumers are tolerating it well,” he said on a call with analysts in October.

In a statement to CNN, McDonald’s declined to comment on specific price cuts, but reiterated its commitment to providing affordable options to consumers.







Although inflation has reduced significantly, prices of everyday necessities remain high and people are fed up. McDonald’s has become a regular target of social media users who complain about prices. Viral stories lamenting the cost of Big Mac meals, particularly the $18 one at a widely maligned location in Darien, Connecticut, off I-95, have become a TikTok genre in their own right.

At the center of those widely shared moments is real suffering at the expense of basic needs like food, especially those that need to be affordable.

On TikTok, it’s common among McDonald’s customers to say that the company has gone too far, with some locations charging more than $3 for a hash brown.

“Who told you you were so nice that you could charge that much for your food?” one user joked in a TikTok video titled “McDonald’s has become so arrogant.”

Other popular videos highlight the audacity that a medium package of French fries costs the same as a Filet-O-Fish.

Since most McDonald’s restaurants in the United States are independently owned, prices vary depending on where you are. (So ​​if you find yourself veering off the highway to eat at a travel center in Darien, one of America’s wealthiest cities, you can reasonably expect your meal to cost about the same as a suburban drive-thru. significantly higher than outside Des Moines).

Yet, until recently, McDonald’s found that most customers were still willing to pay. And even now, wealthy clients seem unconcerned, Kempczinski said Monday.

For middle- and upper-income groups, “we don’t see any real change in behavior,” he said. “We continue to seek partnerships with those groups. But the battleground is definitely the low-income consumer.”

In other words, it’s time to bring back the dollar menu. Kempczinski said McDonald’s will double down on its “D123” strategy, in which certain items are priced between $1 and $1.