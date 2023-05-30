3 great action movies to watch tonight



You’ll find a lot of movies on various streaming and VOD services, so sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. FilmTotaal has today selected for you three action films that you must watch at least once.

Batman (2022)

Matt Reeves |Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, et al |hbo maxBruce Wayne, the son of a billionaire, began his activities as a vigilante two years ago in the hope of protecting Gotham City from criminals from the shadows. He investigates a web of corruption while hunting down The Riddler, a serial killer targeting the city’s political elite. Batman is forced to forge new alliances.

Operation Fortune: Rousse de Guerre (2023)

Guy Ritchie |Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, et al |prime videoInternational intelligence agency Five Eyes recruits MI6 agent Orson Fortune to stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt world order. Along with CIA agent Sarah Fidel and Hollywood star Danny Francesco, Fortune must infiltrate the network of wealthy arms dealer Greg Simmonds and prevent disaster from unfolding.

the oldguard (2020)

Gina Prince-Bythewood |Charlize Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marwan Kenzari, et al |NetflixAndy leads a team of immortal mercenaries. As the group discovers a new Immortal, their secret threatens to be revealed. They have to fight for their existence. A pharmaceutical company wants the fighters to develop a life-saving drug.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.