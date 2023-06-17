3 great adventure movies to watch tonight



There are so many movies you’ll find on various streaming services that sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. Today, FilmTotal has selected for you three adventure films that you must watch at least once.

jumanji: welcome to the jungle (2017)

Jake Kasdan |Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, et al |Viaplay / VideolandFour high school students try out an old video game out of boredom. Suddenly they get pulled into the jungle world of the game. In this they appear as adult characters. In order to return, they must find a magic jewel. This proves to be a mission full of danger, tension and setbacks.

unresolved (2022)

Ruben Fleischer |Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, et al |NetflixNathan Drake, a young bartender, is one day taken on an adventure by treasure hunter Victor Sullivan in search of the best preserved gold treasure in the world. Sullivan first made a tryst with Nate’s brother, Sam, who had gone missing. Together, Drake and Sullivan set out to find Sam.

the Lost City (2022)

not Aaron |Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, et al |sky showtimeLoretta writes erotic adventure novels. She credits much of her success to Hank Allen, who appears on all of her covers. While on tour promoting her latest book, she is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient treasure described in the book. The less bright Alan attempts to save her.