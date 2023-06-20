3 great ideas that are only on Netflix right now



Netflix has hundreds of movies in its catalog. Sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. We’ve combed through the catalog hard and have once again listed three interesting, strong movies – that are only on Netflix – for you today.

immediate family (2018)

Sean Anders |Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabella Merced, et al |Pete and Ellie decide to start a family through adoption. After going through the necessary procedures, the couple take in rebellious teenager Lizzie and her younger brother and sister. Now it’s up to Pete and Ellie to master the ropes of parenting, and sometimes it proves more difficult than expected.

Mother (2023)

Nikki Caro |Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, et al |Mother used to work as a hitman, but has been in hiding in the Alaskan wilderness for years now. He is also necessary because the whole army of enemies is after him. Unfortunately, he is forced to leave his hiding place in order to protect the daughter he left behind in the past. She appears to be in great danger.

Tick, Tick… BOOM! (2021)

Lin-Manuel Miranda |Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Vanessa Hudgens, et al |Upcoming theater composer Jonathan Larson, who is approaching 30, hopes that the musical he writes will mark his long-awaited breakthrough. Meanwhile, he struggles with love, friendship, and the immense pressure placed on himself to accomplish something spectacular before time runs out.