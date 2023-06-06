3 great ideas that are only on Netflix right now

Netflix has hundreds of movies in its catalogue. Sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. We’ve combed through the catalog hard and have once again listed three interesting, strong movies – that are only on Netflix – for you today.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Direction: Jon Watts | mould: Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, et al. see straight

Peter Parker is struggling with life now that everyone knows he’s Spider-Man. He tells Doctor Strange to make the whole world forget about it. However, the spell required to do so fails, accidentally opening the gates to the multiverse. Villains from across the universe attack and seek revenge against Spider-Man. The hero hopes to capture them and send them back.

Fury (2014)

Direction: David Eyre | mould: Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Scott Eastwood, et al | see straight



now you see Me (2013)

Direction: Louis Leterrier | mould: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, et al | see straight

Four magicians manage to rob a bank in Paris in front of a sold out house in Las Vegas and distribute the loot to their audience. FBI Agent Dylan Rhodes and his Interpol colleague Alma Dray are tasked with taking down the gang, but it’s more difficult than expected when you’re up against a group of master illusionists.

