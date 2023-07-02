3 great movies that are on Netflix right now



Netflix has hundreds of movies in its catalog. Sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. We’ve sifted through the catalog and have once again listed three interesting, strong movies – which are therefore only on Netflix – for you today.

jurassic world (2015)

Colin Trevorrow |Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ty Simpkins, et al |Zach and Gray go on vacation to a dinosaur theme park off the coast of Costa Rica, where their ever-stressful Auntie Claire is the manager. Their trip turns into a nightmare when the latest attraction – the Indominus Rex – escapes and begins hunting visitors. Teamed up with laconic dino trainer Owen, Claire tries to find her nephews and take out the mighty dino.

ad Astra (2019)

James Gray |Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, et al |Astronaut Roy McBride travels to the very edge of the solar system to find his presumed dead father. He once left his family to explore space in search of extraterrestrial life. During his travels, McBride discovers a secret that threatens the very existence of our planet, and thus humanity.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021)

Jason Reitman |McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, et al |Phoebe moves with her mother and younger brother into an old farmhouse where their late grandfather once lived. Here they discover a connection to the original Ghostbusters. When a new supernatural threat emerges, the kids must decide if they want to follow in their grandfather’s footsteps.