3 great movies that are on Netflix right now



Netflix has hundreds of movies in its catalog. Sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. We’ve sifted through the catalog and have once again listed three interesting, strong movies – which are therefore only on Netflix – for you today.

unbroken (2014)

Angelina Jolie |Jack O’Connell, Domhnall Gleeson, Garrett Hedlund, et al |World War II has broken out. Olympic athlete Lewis Zamperini joins the Air Force. Conditions get very bad over the Pacific Ocean. He crashes, floats on a boat for a month and a half and is eventually captured by the Japanese. He ends up in a POW camp and has to survive there in the harshest of conditions.

split (2016)

M. Night Shyamalan |James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Haley Lu Richardson, et al |Kevin is a man of many identities. One minute she becomes a grumpy kid, the next minute she becomes a nice lady. However, all of her personas are gradually replaced by a new and deadlier form: the Beast. When Kevin abducts three teenage girls in broad daylight with plans to sacrifice them to the Beast, they must fight for their lives.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Jon Watts |Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, and others. ,Peter Parker is now struggling with life while everyone knows he is Spider-Man. He tells Doctor Strange to make the whole world forget about it. However, the spell required to do so fails, accidentally opening the gates to the multiverse. Villains from across the universe attack and seek revenge on Spider-Man. The hero hopes to capture them and send them back.