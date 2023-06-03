3 great movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming services right now



Fancy a movie tonight? FilmTotaal has listed three fun and interesting tips for you today!

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Bryan Singer |Rami Malek, Gwilliam Lee, Ben Hardy, and others |Disney+ / VideolandFarooq Bulsara has a simple job at the airport but big ambitions. He dreams of making a career in music. Together with Brian May and Roger Taylor, he founded the band Queen. Bulsara changed his name to Freddie Mercury and started releasing hit after hit with his teammates. The group develops into a true experience.

Destruction (2018)

Alex Garland |Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Tessa Thompson, and others |NetflixBiologist Lena and four other women embark on an expedition into a mysterious realm where the laws of nature do not apply. Leena lost the love of her life because of that place. But this region appears to pose an even greater threat, as it continues to expand and threatens to engulf the entire Earth.

my policeman (2022)

Michael Grandage |Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Rupert Everett, et al |prime videoBrighton, 1957. Policeman Tom has an affair with teacher Marion, but in reality she prefers men. He must keep it a secret, as homosexuality is not accepted. When she meets museum curator Patrick, she falls for the latter’s charms and begins an affair. Marion begins to sense that something is not quite right. The play ends when someone reports Tom and Patrick to the authorities.

