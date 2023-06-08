3 great movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming services right now



Fancy a movie tonight? FilmTotaal has listed three fun and interesting tips for you today!

Unbearable weight of immense talent (2022)

Tom Gormikan |Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, et al |prime videoNicolas Cage struggles with image and money problems. When he is offered to appear at superfan Javi’s birthday party for one million dollars, he immediately agrees. However, this Javi turns out to be a gangster boss. He is then hired by the CIA to spy on Cage. a dangerous job. To save himself and his loved ones, Cage must bring together his most iconic and beloved film characters.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Quentin Tarantino |Brad Pitt, Melanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, and others |Netflix / Sky ShowtimeJewish Shosanna Dreyfus witnesses the brutal murder of her family by the Germans. She can barely keep herself alive. She escapes to Paris, where she becomes the mistress of a theatre. Later, Dreyfus is forced to hold a Nazi premiere, but his movie theater also becomes the venue chosen by a group of American soldiers for a confrontation.

lucky logan (2017)

Steven Soderbergh |Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, et al |hbo maxLead-off miner Jimmy Logan and his brother Clyde, a disabled war veteran, hatch a conspiracy during the Nascar race. For this, they need the help of jailed explosives expert Joe Bang. Along with their sister and Bang’s gullible spear brothers, they plan to take him out and make their mission a success.

