3 great movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming services right now



Fancy a movie tonight? FilmTotaal has listed three fun and interesting tips for you today!

hook (1991)

Steven Spielberg |Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams, Julia Roberts, et al |NetflixPeter Pan grows up to be a lawyer and marries Wendy’s granddaughter. When Captain Hook kidnaps her children, she is forced to return to Neverland with Tinkerbell. He must now try to remember what it was like to be Peter Pan in order to save his children from Hook’s hook.

hidden figures (2016)

Theodore Melfi |Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, et al |Disney+Virginia, 1961. African-American women Dorothy, Katherine and Mary work as mathematicians for NASA. There they manage to provide vital data for realizing the first successful space mission. Despite their talents, all three women have to contend with the male bastion in which they work and racial segregation.

hustler (2019)

Lorraine Scafaria |Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, et al |prime videoStripper Romana and her girls struggle after the stock market crash when her clients, mostly wealthy businessmen, begin walking out. So they came up with a plan to get them back. The women drug their victims and steal their credit cards. Despite their success, the women eventually turn on Chirag.