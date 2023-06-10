3 great movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming services right now



Fancy a movie tonight? FilmTotaal has listed three fun and interesting tips for you today!

black Panther (2018)

Ryan Coogler |Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, et al |Disney+Following the death of the king of Wakanda, the isolated African nation must search for an heir to the throne. His son T’Challa is challenged by an old foe, Erik Killmonger. The ensuing battle causes tension on the world stage. T’Challa prepares for this challenge with his clever sister Shuri.

american sniper (2014)

Clint Eastwood |Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Keir O’Donnell, et al |hbo maxChris Kyle, a serviceman stationed in Iraq, has become the deadliest sniper ever within his elite unit. Due to which even the enemy puts a bounty on his head. However, all the violence of the war takes a toll on Kyle. Once back, he soon learns that he cannot leave the war behind.

catch Me If You Can (2002)

Steven Spielberg |Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, et al |NetflixFrank Agnale Jr. is a charming young man, but above all a master con artist. He poses as a pilot, doctor and lawyer and forges lakhs in cheques. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty is hot on his heels, but Abagnale manages to evade the authorities for years.