3 great movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming services right now



Fancy a movie tonight? FilmTotaal has listed three fun and interesting tips for you today!

Principle (2020)

Christopher Nolan |John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, et al |hbo maxAn American secret agent is tasked with preventing another world war. Together with another top agent, Neil, he has to go after a Russian arms dealer. Armed with a vital keyword, the two embark on a journey through a murky world of international espionage that takes place outside the currents of the present day.

body body body (2022)

Halina Rein |Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, et al |NetflixA group of well-to-do youths gather at a remote mansion to party as a storm rages outside. Soon they decide to play a game of ‘killer’, where someone is assumed to be the killer and the rest have to guess who he is. When an actual death occurs, panic sets in and the twenty-somethings have to fight for their lives.

as above so below (2014)

John Eric Dowdle |Perdita Weeks, Marion Lambert, Ben Feldman, et al |sky showtimeBeneath Paris are miles of corridors that serve as the eternal resting place for countless souls. A group of guys in their twenties decide to go on an archaeological scavenger hunt through those charnel passages. Once below, they discover the dark secret of this underground cemetery. All hell soon breaks loose and they are haunted by their personal demons.