3 great movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming services right now



Fancy a movie tonight? FilmTotaal has listed three fun and interesting tips for you today!

promising girl (2020)

Emerald Fennel |Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, et al |prime videoCasey had a promising future until a mysterious incident turned her life upside down. Since then nothing in her life is as it seems and she leads a double life. During the day she is a charismatic, promising young woman, at night she hangs out at every nightclub where she pretends to be drunk in order to allegedly be picked up by concerned men.

Enola Homes 2 (2022)

Harry Bradbeer |Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, et al |NetflixEnola Holmes takes on her first case as a detective. He is called in to solve the mystery surrounding a girl who has disappeared without a trace. To bring the case to a successful conclusion, he must rely not only on his friends, but also on his estranged brother, Sherlock. Enola and his team soon uncover a larger conspiracy.

dune (2021)

Denis Villeneuve |Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, et al |hbo maxPaul Altreides, a brilliant young man with superhuman powers, comes from a noble family who has been entrusted with power on Arrakis. Only on this dangerous desert planet can you find a precious substance produced by giant sand worms. Soon the family must contend with rebellious Fremen, natives of Arrakis, and other adversaries.