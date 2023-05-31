3 great movies to watch on Netflix and other streaming services right now



Fancy a movie tonight? FilmTotaal has listed three fun and interesting tips for you today!

the devil Wears Prada (2006)

David Frankel |Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, et al |Disney+Totally out of fashion, Andie Sachs lands a job a million women would die for: she becomes assistant to Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of the fashion magazine Runway. Although she doesn’t fit into the world at all, she still manages to impress. Meanwhile, those around him are increasingly wondering whether this is the right job for him.

handsome boy (2018)

Felix van Groeningen |Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney, et al |prime videoLife changes when journalist David Schaff learns that his 18-year-old son, Nick, has become addicted to the deadly drug crystal meth. He just doesn’t understand it, because Nick is a talented, smart and sporty guy who has a bright future ahead of him. The chef is therefore doing everything in his power to help her, but rehab is a difficult process that takes a toll on the whole family.

super bath (2007)

Greg Mottola |Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, et al |NetflixHigh school students Seth and Evan, two huge jerks, want to have sex before they leave for college. They see an opportunity when they are invited to a big graduation party. The boys are after the girls of their dreams: Jules and Becca. However, their mission is put in jeopardy when the two try to buy alcohol for the party with their friend, Fogel.

