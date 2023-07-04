3 great recommendations that are only on Netflix right now



Netflix has hundreds of movies in its catalog. Sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. We’ve combed through the catalog to once again list three interesting, powerful movies for you to watch today – all on Netflix.

gone girl (2014)

David Fincher |Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Neil Patrick Harris, and others |Nick Dunn wants to end his marriage to Amy, but on the day he’s supposed to tell her, she suddenly disappears without a trace. The police and media soon identified him as a possible culprit. As a result, more and more cracks are appearing in the picture of the ideal marriage they had painted.

1917 (2019)

Sam Mendes |George Mackay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, et al |At the height of World War I, two young British soldiers named Scofield and Blake are tasked with delivering a message that will stop a deadly attack. For this dangerous mission, the two have to cross a large area of ​​enemy territory.

you people (2023)

Kenya Barris |Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, et al |Brand new couple Ezra and Amira are overjoyed. Before the two can take their relationship to the next level, Ezra must first convince Amira’s parents. A difficult task, as they have to deal with cultural differences, social expectations, and generational conflicts.