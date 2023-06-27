3 great recommendations that are only on Netflix right now



Netflix has hundreds of movies in its catalogue. Sometimes you can’t see the wood for the trees. We’ve combed through the catalog to once again list three interesting, powerful movies for you to watch today – all on Netflix.

Wonder (2022)

Sebastian Lelio |Florence Pugh, Killa Lord Cassidy, Niamh Elgar, et al |1862. Anna stopped eating around her eleventh birthday. Nurse Lib Wright is sent from London to the remote Irish village where Anna lives to care for her. The young girl has been fasting for months, but miraculously appears to be in good health. Wright is struggling with what exactly is wrong with him.

era of adeline (2015)

Lee Toland Krieger |Blake Lively, Michael Huisman, Harrison Ford, et al |Adeline, a twenty-nine-year-old woman, has lived for over a century and does not age. As the world continues to revolve around her and her daughter grows old, Adeline is cursed to a lonely existence. Her friends do not know her secret and she changes her identity every ten years. When he falls in love with the beautiful millionaire Alice, the secrets of his past slowly begin to emerge.

unresolved (2022)

Ruben Fleischer |Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, et al |One day, Nathan Drake, a young bartender, is taken on an adventure by a treasure hunter, Victor Sullivan, in search of the best preserved gold treasure in the world. Sullivan had previously tried with Nate’s brother Sam who had gone missing. Drake and Sullivan team up to find Sam.