3 most watched movies on Netflix from last weekend



The weekend is an ideal time for many people to relax on the couch and watch a movie, for example on Netflix, after a busy school or work week. All these three films were very popular on the streaming service this weekend.

blood and gold (2023)

Peter Thorworth |Robert Maser, Mary Hacke, Alexander Scheer, et al.This is the bitterness after World War II. A German soldier who is now on the run wants to find his daughter and return home as soon as possible. However, he gets into a fight with Schutzstaffel soldiers who are looking for a hidden Jewish treasure consisting of gold.

a good life (2023)

Mehdi Awaz |Christopher, Inga Ibsdotter Lilias, Christine Elbeck Borge, et al |Elliot, a young, rough fisherman with a hidden musical talent, doesn’t particularly like his job. During a party, he cracks a joke and makes a big impression with it. Elliot gets a chance to work with music producer Lily. Now she must decide if she is ready to be a star. and find love Naturally, he succeeds in both.

Mother (2023)

Nikki Caro |Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, et al |Mother used to work as a hitman, but has been in hiding in the Alaskan wilderness for years now. He is also necessary because the whole army of enemies is after him. Unfortunately, he is forced to leave his hiding place in order to protect the daughter he left behind in the past. She appears to be in great danger.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.