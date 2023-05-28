3 most watched movies on Netflix from last weekend



The weekend is an ideal time for many people to relax on the couch and watch a movie, for example on Netflix, after a busy school or work week. All these three films were very popular on the streaming service this weekend.

Mother (2023)

Nikki Caro |Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal, et al |Mother used to work as a hitman, but has been in hiding in the Alaskan wilderness for years now. He is also necessary because the whole army of enemies is after him. Unfortunately, he is forced to leave his hiding place in order to protect the daughter he left behind in the past. She appears to be in great danger.

blood and gold (2023)

Peter Thorworth |Robert Maser, Mary Hacke, Alexander Scheer, et al.This is the bitterness after World War II. A German soldier who is now on the run wants to find his daughter and return home as soon as possible. However, he gets into a fight with Schutzstaffel soldiers who are looking for a hidden Jewish treasure consisting of gold.

Sincerely (2022)

Andre Van Duren |Bracha van Doesburg, Alice Schaap, Nasreddin Dacher, et al |Two girlfriends, Bodil and Isabelle, use each other as an excuse to go out and engage in secret affairs. On one of these visits, things go horribly wrong when Isabelle goes missing. As Isabelle’s disappearance turns into a horrific murder case involving a shadowy conspiracy, their web of lies slowly unravels.

