3 movies on Prime Video that you must watch at least once



Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video has many top movies in its catalogue. FilmTotaal went through the streaming service’s offerings again today and handpicked three perfect movie recommendations for you.

hacksaw ridge (2016)

Mel Gibson |Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Luke Bracey, et al |American soldier Desmond Doss believes that war is just, but still believes that it is wrong to kill. Therefore, he serves as a medic and is the only soldier at the front without a weapon. He is initially very angry, but when he manages to save many lives in this way during the bloody Battle of Okinawa, people come to see him as a true hero.

hustlers (2019)

Lorraine Scafaria |Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, et al |Stripper Romana and her girls struggle after a stock market crash when her clients, mostly wealthy businessmen, start bailing out. So they come up with a plan to get back at him. The women drug their victims and steal their credit cards. Despite their success, the women eventually leave to Deepak.

Palm Springs (2020)

Max Barbacoa |Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, Peter Gallagher, et al |Niles, who lives a carefree life, gets caught in a time trap and wakes up every morning on the wedding day of casual acquaintances in Palm Springs. Her life changes when Sarah, the friend of the reluctant bride, ends up in the circle at the same time. This creates a complicated situation, as they cannot escape the place, themselves and each other. Then it would be better if you get to know each other better.