3 movies you NEED to watch this weekend

Watching movies on Netflix on the weekend is a very popular activity among many people around the world. Netflix is ​​a platform for streaming movies, series and documentaries, which offers its users a wide variety of entertainment options to choose from. By watching movies on Netflix on the weekend, people have the opportunity to relax and have fun with friends, family or alone.

This is a great way to escape the daily routine and immerse yourself in captivating and exciting stories. The platform offers a wide range of movie genres and styles, from classics to recent releases. With the option to select subtitles in different languages, users can enjoy international movies with ease.

With the ability to watch movies anytime, anywhere, Netflix is ​​a great option for those looking for a relaxing and fun weekend. Plus, the platform is constantly adding new titles, ensuring there’s always something new to watch. So, check below, a list of 3 movies available on Netflix, which you cannot miss.

3 Netflix movies you NEED to watch

Below, check out our three recommendations:

1. Female Furies

The film tells the true story of the women who denounced Fox News founder Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. The plot revolves around three women: Megyn Kelly (played by Charlize Theron), a Fox News television host who faces criticism for asking difficult questions of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump; Gretchen Carlson (played by Nicole Kidman), a former Fox News host who is fired after reporting the sexual harassment she suffered from Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow); and Kayla Pospisil (played by Margot Robbie), a young Fox News producer who dreams of becoming a newscaster.

When Gretchen denounces Roger Ailes, Megyn also reveals that she too was sexually harassed by him in the past. Kayla, who looks up to Megyn, is torn between her loyalty to the company and her awareness of what is going on. With the support of the #MeToo movement, these courageous women are fighting sexual harassment and institutionalized sexism on Fox News.

The film portrays women’s struggle for equality and justice, and shows how they are often silenced and discredited when they report sexual harassment. With brilliant performances from Theron, Kidman and Robbie, “Women’s Furies” is a powerful portrayal of the #MeToo movement and an indictment of the toxic culture of sexual harassment in the entertainment and journalism industries.

2. Luther: Nightfall

The plot revolves around Luther, a police officer who fights crime on the streets of London. When a series of brutal murders begins to occur, Luther finds himself embroiled in a dangerous manhunt for the serial killer, who is killing people indiscriminately. The situation escalates when the criminal kidnaps a girl and threatens to kill her if Luther doesn’t comply with his demands. The detective is forced to engage in a game of cat and mouse with the killer as he tries to unravel his dark motives.

Meanwhile, Luther has to deal with his own inner demons, including grief over the loss of a loved one and guilt over past actions. He is also pitted against an old rival who wants to see him in prison. With the help of his team of detectives and his relentless determination, Luther fights to save the girl and capture the killer before it’s too late. The film is full of action and suspense, with an engaging plot that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. It’s About Time

Already Era Hora is an Italian dramatic comedy that has been winning over audiences since its release at the Rome Film Festival in 2022. The plot revolves around Dante, a workaholic who lives in a hurry and believes that, working hard, he can rest in the future .

On his 40th birthday, he sleeps and wakes up a year ahead, realizing that his life has passed in the blink of an eye and that things are messy and hopeless. Now, his biggest concern is understanding the value of time before it’s too late.

The film brings important reflections on the value of time, life and happiness, which will certainly make the viewer reflect on their own choices and priorities in life. In summary, Já Era Hora is a light and pleasant production that fulfills its role of entertaining and moving well.

