3 new codes are available to get legendary Pokémon from the Hoenn region

February 21, 2023, 03:37 PM – Updated February 21, 2023, 03:57 PM

Pokémon GO It came out in 2016 but despite the time it continues to have a very active community that walks the streets of its cities looking to catch them all, as could be seen in the Pokémon GO Hoenn Tour 2023 in Las Vegas. Also, we are just a little from Pokémon Day, so we are all watching Pikachu and his friends. Niantic decided to seize the moment and give players of the augmented reality title a gift.

Pokémon GO has released three codes that unlock timed investigations that they will reward with golden raspberries, legendary Pokémon encounters, Stardust, and experience points to the players. These field investigations are unique to each code and will be available until February 26.





If you are an Android user and want the codes, you have to open the app, navigate to the store and search for Promotions. Tap it, enter the code, confirm, and you’re done. Everything will go directly to your inventory. On the other hand, if you are an iOS user, all you have to do is visit the Niantic rewards website.

The Hoenn region came to Pokémon GO to stay

Without further ado, we leave you the long-awaited codes of Pokémon GO and the links Download field research. Keep catching them all.