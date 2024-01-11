3 reasons why celebrities no longer wear anti-cold tops from Intimissimi brand

clemens pouget

Priced at just over 30 euros on the Italian brand’s e-shop, this second-skin cashmere T-shirt is the new winter anti-cold weapon.

Because he became a TikTok star

Kendall Jenner's top is available again after selling out on the Intimissimi e-shop

© Intimissimi

Just one appearance of Kendall Jenner was enough to cause a worldwide discussion. In September 2022, the American model participated in host and influencer Jay Shetty’s filmed podcast (available on YouTube), where she talked about her mental health.

For the occasion, she appeared to be slipping A second skin and a sky blue t-shirt Signed Intimissimi. Since then, it has become a must-have for fashionistas on TikTok. Proof: Hashtag #intimacytop The Chinese application has accumulated about 88 million views.

because it’s perfect

Jennifer Lopez on the streets of Los Angeles in a turtleneck version of the famous T-shirt

© Getty Images

Slightly transparent and very tight-fitting at the top, this top in cashmere and modal (a type of ecological viscose, made from beech wood) is the new sexy basic for cold weather, which working girls wear under blazers. Girls wear micro skirts for going out in the evening to office or party. If Kendall’s boat neck creates a striking look, Jennifer Lopez’s turtleneck version (recently seen in a brown model on the streets of Los Angeles) is also causing a sensation.

Because it’s a good fashion plan

Ivory Intimissimi Top

© Intimissimi

32.90 euros. That’s the price of this featherweight best seller worn by celebrities. Available in sixteen colors: red, black, grey, caramel, sea green, candy pink or even lilac, it is undoubtedly a good deal of the moment, but also of next spring.

