3 reasons why celebrities no longer wear anti-cold tops from Intimissimi brand

clemens pouget

01/11/2024 at 6:30 pm

Article reserved for subscribers



Priced at just over 30 euros on the Italian brand’s e-shop, this second-skin cashmere T-shirt is the new winter anti-cold weapon.



Because he became a TikTok star

Kendall Jenner’s top is available again after selling out on the Intimissimi e-shop

© Intimissimi



Just one appearance of Kendall Jenner was enough to cause a worldwide discussion. In September 2022, the American model participated in host and influencer Jay Shetty’s filmed podcast (available on YouTube), where she talked about her mental health.

rest after this advertisement

For the occasion, she appeared to be slipping A second skin and a sky blue t-shirt Signed Intimissimi. Since then, it has become a must-have for fashionistas on TikTok. Proof: Hashtag #intimacytop The Chinese application has accumulated about 88 million views.