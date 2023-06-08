3 Top Recommendations on HBO Max You Shouldn’t Skip



HBO Max is one of the youngest streaming services in the Netherlands. There is a lot of fun content available on this platform. FilmTotaal has looked through what is on offer for you today and handpicked three films that you must watch at least once.

Accountant (2016)

Gavin O’Connor |Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, JK Simmons, et al |Christian Wolff is a math genius and has always been better at numbers than people. During the day he works as an inconspicuous accountant. However, behind his calm exterior hides a dark secret. In the evenings he works for the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world. At the same time, the Income Tax Department is looking for him.

cloud Atlas (2012)

Lily Wachowski, Lana Wachowski and Tom Tykwer |Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugo Weaving, et al |The six stories from different times are linked because of the consequences of actions taken on each other’s lives in the past, present and future. The first story takes place around 1850, the last story hundreds of years in the future.

casablanca (1942)

Michael Curtiz |Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, Paul Henreid, et al.Rick Blaine, an exiled American, runs a bar in Nazi-occupied Casablanca. His loyalty is tested when his old flame Lisa reappears and asks for help escaping the Nazis. The problem is that Lisa is now with a resistance fighter who is not allowed to escape.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.