3 Top Recommendations on HBO Max You Shouldn’t Skip



HBO Max is one of the biggest streaming services in the Netherlands. There is a lot of fun content available on this platform. FilmTotaal has looked through what is on offer for you today and handpicked three films that you must watch at least once.

Shame (2011)

Steve McQueen |Michael Fassbender, Carey Mulligan, James Badge Dale, et al |New York sex addict Brandon, in his thirties, sleeps with nearly every woman but doesn’t know how to maintain a relationship with any of them. When his wayward younger sister Sissy moves into his apartment with him, Brandon’s life spirals out of control. Brandon may be appearing in public and living a pretty normal life, but Sissy knows better.

black adam (2022)

Jaume Colette-Serra |Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, et al |After being given omnipotent powers by the ancient gods some 5,000 years ago – and promptly imprisoned in a tomb – Black Adam is freed. Now he’s ready to unleash his unique vision of justice on the modern world. However, not everyone agrees with his methods. That’s how he gets on the radar of the Justice Society of America: a superhero police of sorts.

La la Land (2016)

Damien Chazelle |Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, JK Simmons, et al |Seb and Mia each try to make their dreams come true in Hollywood: he wants to make it as a jazz pianist and she wants to make it big as an actress. The two get into a relationship and try to support each other in realizing their ambitions and dealing with the obstacles that come their way.