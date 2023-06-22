3 Top Recommendations on HBO Max You Shouldn’t Skip



HBO Max is one of the biggest streaming services in the Netherlands. There is a lot of fun content available on this platform. FilmTotaal has looked through what is on offer for you today and handpicked three films that you must watch at least once.

Amount (2007)

David Fincher |Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., et al |In the 1960s and 1970s, San Francisco is rocked by the murders of a serial killer who calls himself the Zodiac. With his enigmatic and taunting riddles and letters, he knows how to keep a journalist, cartoonist and detective busy for years. They risk everything to find the culprit, with all the consequences.

start (2010)

Christopher Nolan |Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eliot Page, et al |Master thief Dom Cobb has a device that allows him to enter other people’s dreams. That’s why he is in great demand as a corporate detective. However, Cobb finds it hard to differentiate between dream and reality. His latest job, commissioned by a Japanese business tycoon, is immediately one of the most difficult: he must not steal an idea from a competitor, but try to implement the idea.

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021)

Saka King |Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, et al |In 1968, charismatic activist Fred Hampton became chairman of the Black Panther Party in Illinois. His party wants an end to the killings of black people and police brutality. The FBI sees him as a threat and fears the Revolution. So the authorities placed William O’Neill as an intruder in order to intercept Hampton and his movement.