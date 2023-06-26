3 Top Recommendations on HBO Max You Shouldn’t Skip



HBO Max is one of the biggest streaming services in the Netherlands. A lot of fun content can be found on this platform. FilmTotaal has studied what’s on offer for you today and picked out three movies for you to watch at least once.

evil dead rise (2023)

Lee Cronin |Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davis, et al |Roddy Beth learns she is pregnant and seeks her sister Ellie for support. Ellie, a single mother of three, lives in an apartment building that is about to be demolished. There is no strong bond between sisters. Just then one of the children finds a black book. Then the demons incarnate and ensure that they have to fight for their lives.

Batman (2022)

Matt Reeves |Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, et al |Bruce Wayne, the son of a billionaire, began his activities as a vigilante two years ago in the hope of protecting Gotham City from criminals. He investigates a web of corruption while searching for a serial killer known as The Riddler, who targets the city’s political elite. Batman is forced to form new alliances.

fool (1985)

Richard Donner |Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, et al |A group of kids have discovered a mysterious treasure map and are using it to search for the remains of the legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy. Eventually they reach a network of corridors stretching for miles, where they experience the strangest of adventures and find a long-lost ship full of gold. Meanwhile, the children are being stalked by a family of bandits.