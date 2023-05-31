3 Top Recommendations on HBO Max You Shouldn’t Skip



HBO Max is one of the youngest streaming services in the Netherlands. There is a lot of fun content available on this platform. FilmTotaal has looked through what is on offer for you today and handpicked three films that you must watch at least once.

matrix resurrection (2021)

Lana Wachowski |Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, et al |Neo is again trapped in the world of the Matrix, but is unaware of this. He takes the blue pill and goes to the doctor. That changes when a man steps into Neo’s life to make it clear to him that his reality is fake. His life becomes nothing more than a dream image.

start (2010)

Christopher Nolan |Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, et al |Master thief Dom Cobb has a device that allows him to enter other people’s dreams. That’s why they are in great demand as corporate detectives. However, Cobb finds it hard to differentiate between dream and reality. His latest job, commissioned by a Japanese business tycoon, is immediately one of the most difficult: he must not steal an idea from a competitor, but try to implement an idea.

no sudden movements (2021)

Steven Soderbergh |Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, et al |Detroit, 1954. Ex-convict Kurt Goines teams up with gangsters Ronald and Charlie for a simple assignment that allows them to make a lot of money quickly. They are assigned to steal a document, but their plan soon fails miserably. The criminals suspect that their clients have betrayed them and decide to follow them.

Interested in writing reviews about movies and series? We are looking for editors.