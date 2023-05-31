30 days less cars: Kontich challenges staff and council to reach 20,000 cycling kilometers (Kontich)

On June 1, the network will launch the second edition of ’30 Days Les Cars’, the umbrella association for sustainable mobility. The campaign calls on Flemish people to ditch their cars as much as possible in June and opt for more sustainable alternatives. There are also various group initiatives in the province of Antwerp, including Kontich and Boom.

You can participate in the campaign individually or in groups, from colleagues and companies, groups of friends and neighbours, to local authorities and voluntary organisations. In Kontich, the local government challenges all colleagues to cycle to work as much as possible. There is a competition attached to it.

“We have for a few years now had a premium to buy a bicycle at Kontich for employees who commit themselves to commuting by bicycle frequently. “Earlier this year, we replaced it with a bicycle leasing system that also exists in companies, which makes it even more interesting,” says Alderman for Mobility Willem Weavers (N-VA).

“With a playful approach to this campaign, we want to give an additional incentive. With all the services we want to collect 20,000 cycle kilometers.

The action was developed in conjunction with fellow vessels Sophie Beckelmans (Open Vld) and Stability Service. The Alderman of Sustainability explains, “We have added to the campaign a competition, in which the jersey is handed over to those who have traveled the most kilometers to and from the site and who come most often by bicycle, always electric /Non-electrically.”

“To strengthen the campaign, I also called the executive board. We will not compete for awards, but I think as a board we should set a good example. Would be a little more obvious”, she winks.

In Boom, Bakker Belgium has committed himself to the campaign. More information about the action can be found at www.30dagenminderwagen.be.

