35 rural medical students will start classes at UES: Rector

By Mary Montijo

Next Monday, January 22, a total of 35 students will start their classes in the Medicine degree, which the State University of Sonora (UES) has opened this year, reports Armando Moreno Soto.

The rector of the institute specified that students would focus on studying rural medicine rather than specialties.

“Classes will start on the 22nd, 35 students have already been selected, we have a wonderful director, he is very young, he is 30 years old, but he caught our attention, not only because of his resume but because Also that he went to work in Pesquera and El Tronconal, we need it, because our School of Medicine is different from Unison, which is more focused on specialization,” explained Moreno Soto.

Armando Moreno Soto reported that 35 more places for the medicine degree will be opened in August 2024.

The rector of the State University of Sonora (UES) said that for the moment, the 35 students selected to start their classes in January will be in the building of the institution where the nutrition, nursing and physiotherapy majors are located.