3RD SPORTS GRADE David Feitelson Thinks About Chicharito’s “Fucking Country” Words TUDN Liga MX

These were the words of the new striker Guadalajara: “Chivas is the biggest club that has existed and will ever exist in this country.”

david fetelsonanalyst TUDNReflecting on what Chicharito said, where he previously claimed not to say anything that is not true, but also criticized the player.

“They didn’t lie, the country is ‘fucking’, isn’t it? They are footballers and we have very little preparation, I don’t think Chicharito is ready, he had a very good career, but he doesn’t seem to me a thinking man “Very few footballers in the country and the world are thinkers.”

Marion ReimersTNT Sports reporter David Feitelson was on the same page about the words mentioned by Javier Hernandez at Akron Stadium last Saturday.

“He lives in a bubble, how long he has not been in the country, what he talks about, because he has to be much more careful and intelligent with his words, he is an agent of change.”

“The pulse of social networks is often reality for footballers, neither Hugo nor Rafa experienced what happened on Saturday because they did not return to the Pumas or Atlas, for me it was a lot of show, I did not understand that. Whether it was a tribute, the end of his career, a presentation, for him Chivas portrays itself, then we forget that they need a title.”

andre marin He said that after what happened in the last few hours, the important thing will be the way of speaking with the goal on the field.

“To see it again, something extraordinary has to happen in Mexican football, but now comes the good part, reacting on the field because there are so many expectations.”

“It’s a true statistic, he reached the maximum level of the game, but I also think that we live in a country where there is a lot of bad news every day, what’s the good news about Chicharito, people love him. And that also helps, has changed his way of being, he speaks in a way that reaches out to the youth,” he commented. david fetelson,

“We should look at the impact of Hernandez’s personality, he was a good guy and then he changed, he allowed himself to evolve in front of everyone’s eyes, which humanizes him, he knows that with the current times How to connect, he wants to move away from the flat and traditional of the footballer who only wants three points and that’s it,” he assured. Marion Reimers,

