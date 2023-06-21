3voor12 Utrecht Tips, Week 25 – Utrecht

Our live tips for this week. You can find more performances in our concert agenda.

Wednesday 21 June: Showcase for urban and hip-hop 030 network on the map Presents Marius Luciano And thumblot In dbs , (8 p.m./free)

Presents And In , (8 p.m./free) Thursday June 22: jack and the weatherman Inspired by many folk, hip-hop and reggae artists. This makes it diverse and dynamic with their music and bands, as you can see in cosmic in Amersfurt. (8pm/€15.50).

Inspired by many folk, hip-hop and reggae artists. This makes it diverse and dynamic with their music and bands, as you can see in in Amersfurt. (8pm/€15.50). Friday June 23: Hip-hop was born exactly 50 years ago; An essential form of culture and a way for many young people to express themselves and protest. art rocks HKU celebrates this with a local hip-hop event organized by the students. in the basement of ship broker Young Utrecht makers and artists create cultural mash-ups. (7:30 pm/free)

HKU celebrates this with a local hip-hop event organized by the students. in the basement of Young Utrecht makers and artists create cultural mash-ups. (7:30 pm/free) Friday June 23: In dbs Two semi-legendary bands play. telescope was one of the founders of the thriving UK noise and shoegaze scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s, with records by the legendary Creation Records and contemporaries such as My Bloody Valentine, Loop, Swededriver and Spaceman 3. is from support space siren , heavenly guitar noise and shoegaze from the Netherlands without losing the song by ear. (8 p.m./€12)

Two semi-legendary bands play. was one of the founders of the thriving UK noise and shoegaze scene of the late 1980s and early 1990s, with records by the legendary Creation Records and contemporaries such as My Bloody Valentine, Loop, Swededriver and Spaceman 3. is from support , heavenly guitar noise and shoegaze from the Netherlands without losing the song by ear. (8 p.m./€12) Friday June 23: pop o matic has been a cornerstone of the (night) program for 25 years Tivoli Vandenberg , The anniversary edition – if you can call it that – is tonight. Our colleagues at 3voor12 recently spoke to St. Paul, who has been a patron of pop culture for 25 years. (23:00/€6)

has been a cornerstone of the (night) program for 25 years , The anniversary edition – if you can call it that – is tonight. Our colleagues at 3voor12 recently spoke to St. Paul, who has been a patron of pop culture for 25 years. (23:00/€6) Saturday 24 June: after a three year absence genebeat In Nieuwegein Back. The festival focuses more on combining music with sports and art. Line-up includes: personal trainer (picture) The Vice, Liam Peck, Rhinorino And bored mood , (1pm/€6.50)

In Back. The festival focuses more on combining music with sports and art. Line-up includes: (picture) And , (1pm/€6.50) Saturday 24 June: From friday to sunday again there will be music on nude two stroke , tonight we collaborate freak dance , to be in the program Kathag (DJ), Panem And 3 Village Street , (8 p.m./free)

, tonight we collaborate , to be in the program And , (8 p.m./free) Sunday 25 June: Brose hosts a themed afternoon around the English singer-songwriter nick drake , Volkskrant journalist Gijsbert Kamer, program/podcast producers Frank de Munik and Jochen Markhorst talk to Broese about his three albums, his short life and the influence of producer Joe Boyd. apart from playing Amber Arcades And robin caster Some of his songs More info here. (noon 3.00/€5)

hosts a themed afternoon around the English singer-songwriter , Volkskrant journalist Gijsbert Kamer, program/podcast producers Frank de Munik and Jochen Markhorst talk to Broese about his three albums, his short life and the influence of producer Joe Boyd. apart from playing And Some of his songs More info here. (noon 3.00/€5) Sunday 25 June: In Tivoli Vandenberg plays job roggeveen Neo-classical songs on piano. Small melodic jumps and unexpected accelerations create a sound that brings together feelings of sadness and playfulness. (7.30/€22.35 in the evening)