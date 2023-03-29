4 best movies with Ezra Miller

At the age of 30, actor Ezra Miller accumulates a history of cinematographic productions, but also of controversies in his career. In addition to acting, Miller is also a songwriter, musician and model, born in Wyckoff, New Jersey, in the United States.

In 2011, he made his film debut and was considered a promising young man for his performances and different way of behaving in front of the camera. Even when he wasn’t the protagonist, Miller managed to be a prominent supporting character, treading a thriving career.

However, everything began to unravel when his name began to be constantly involved in fights and suspicious crimes. In 2020, Ezra Miller was accused of assaulting a fan in a bar, and even hanging the victim on the floor. Last year, he was arrested twice in Hawaii also for fights. However, the most serious case was the accusation of the disappearance of four people, which is still being investigated.

But, despite all the chaos in the actor’s personal life, Miller has good films in his career, with outstanding characters.

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Launched in 2011, the plot brings the story of Eva (Tilda Swinton), a lonely woman who lives alone, who had her car and house painted red. Living in fear, she tries to start over, avoiding people from what she lived in her past, when she was married to Franklin (John C. Reilly) and their two children, Kevin (Jasper Newell/Ezra Miller) and Lucy (Ursula Parker). .

Kevin was her main problem, with whom she did not have a good relationship, and her son showed violent and contemptuous behavior towards her. This happened since the birth of the firstborn, which over time got worse and the situation got out of control.

The advantages of being invisible

The film was based on the book of the same name and features a full cast, in addition to Ezra Miller, with names like Logan Lerman, Emma Watson, Johnny Simmons, Paul Rudd, Nina Dobrev, Mae Whitman, Dylan McDermott and Kate Walsh.

The film tells the story of Charlie, a teenager who has an imaginary friend and writes him letters to vent about his day. At the new school, he meets Sam and Patrick, who are part of a group of “strangers” in which he is included. Miller stars as Patrick and is one of the important supporting actors in the plot, bringing reflections, as well as the plot itself.

Despite having a teen atmosphere, the film addresses several psychological issues and traumas that occur in childhood, which are capable of preventing a person from being able to understand factors when older.

Justice League

Ezra Miller was introduced into the comic book world of DC Comics as the Flash and won over audiences with his portrayal of the speedy character. In the role of Barry Allen, Miller had appearances in “Suicide Squad” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, but in Justice League the actor was highlighted as Flash.

This is even one of the characters that deviates a little from the identity that Miller has, of being a lonely person, with a weird way. As Barry Allen, he’s fun, and in the movie he manages to bring out the Scarlet Speedster’s importance on the Justice League team.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The actor is also part of the spin-off franchise of the Harry Potter universe, but in the first film it was possible to see the introduction of his character as Credence. He’s also an introverted supporting character, matching Miller’s previous roles. The plot tells how an eccentric magizoologist has a briefcase full of magical animals and travels the world, capturing them to take care of the creatures.