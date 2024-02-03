4 cryptocurrencies under $0.10 to buy

important point: Despite the latest decline, analysts are bullish on the cryptocurrency in the short and medium term.

Bitcoin liquidations over the past two weeks dragged the entire market down.

The two main cryptocurrencies that appear on the list are Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

general basics in cryptocurrency market They are positive. However, the industry has been affected by the massive selloff in Bitcoin over the past two weeks.

In any case, yesterday we saw huge amounts of money entering the market, with Solana being the big winner with $2,000 million of entries.

The truth is that analysts are optimistic and one of the points they highlight is the Bitcoin halving, which will also benefit altcoins, especially the smaller ones.

4 “cheap” cryptocurrencies to buy

Shiba Inu

According to data from analyst Ali Martinez, Memecoin is poised to continue its upward trend after it has lost 13% since the beginning of the year.

On the other hand, and although it is very unlikely, the artificial intelligence used by Coincodex determined that SHIB will rise by 246% in February, reaching 0.0000313 USD.

dogecoin

DOGE did not start 2024 in a better way than its rival SHIB. So far this year, it has registered a decline of more than 11%.

However, it reflects good fundamentals. their address increased 1,100%Suggests a bullish rally in the short term.

The same machine learning algorithm estimates that Dog Memecoin will rise to 0.081 USD, while it is currently trading at 0.079 USD.

Cronos (CRO)

It is the native token of the Crypto.com cryptographic platform, which stands to see a sudden value increase in 2023 due to its integration with Bring-Your-Own-Chain (BYOC).

During 2023, CRO increased from $0.05 to approximately $0.11. However, like the other cryptocurrencies mentioned, the altcoin started the year with a loss of 16.8%, closing at $0.082.

AI does not have high expectations from Cronos for at least the next six months, as it places CRO at $0.081.

Floki Inu (Floki)

This is one of the currencies called “Memecoin”, which also did not have a good start to the year, with a decline of almost 24%.

The artificial intelligence forecast is positive, as it predicts that FLOKI will increase by approximately 120% over the next 12 months to 0.00006017 USD, from currently trading at 0.00002784 USD.