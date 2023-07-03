4 Must-Watch Things on HBO Max You Shouldn’t Miss



HBO Max is one of the biggest streaming services in the Netherlands. There is a lot of great content that can be found on this platform. FilmTotaal has studied what’s on offer for you today and picked out four movies for you to watch at least once.

don’t worry darling (2022)

Olivia Wilde |Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, et al. ,Alice lives with her husband Jack in the model town of Victory, where all the men work on a mysterious project in the desert and all the women work as neat housewives. However, Alice slowly begins to realize that life there is mainly glamor and something is not quite right. She tries to find out the truth by risking her life.

king richard (2021)

Renaldo Marcus Green |Will Smith, Anjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, et al |Compton, a deprived neighborhood of Los Angeles. Richard Williams is the father of tennis-playing sisters Venus and Serena. He has a clear goal in mind: he wants to train his daughters at the highest level. For this he sometimes uses unorthodox methods. In the end, Venus and Serena became the two best tennis players in the world.

Sprain (2014)

Damien Chazelle |Miles Teller, JK Simmons, Jason Blair, et al |Talented jazz drummer Andrew Neyman studies at the Conservatory in Manhattan. He is passionate and intent on reaching the top. His demanding teacher, Terence Fletcher, who is notorious for his tyrannical teaching methods, pushes him to the limits of his abilities, but also to near-madness.

dr sleep (2019)

Mike Flanagan |Ewan McGregor, Kyleigh Curran, Rebecca Ferguson, et al |Now adult Dan Torrance is still haunted by childhood nightmares. To suppress it, he often takes the help of alcohol. When Abraham, a girl with psychic powers similar to his own, finds herself in an emergency, he decides to act and save her from a gang of nomadic steam-guzzlers who are after her.