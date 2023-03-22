4 Times Hailey Bieber Copied Selena Gomez

Supposedly. Fans of model Hailey Bieber and singer Selena Gomez have been at war since mid-2014 (yes, all of that), when Hailey started appearing in photos of Selena’s ex, singer Justin Bieber. The feud only increased over the years, even more so when Hailey and Justin got married, putting an end to Selena’s yo-yo relationship with him. Adding more fuel to the fire, the singer’s fans point out some situations in which the model would have copied Selena.

Overall, fans seem much more invested in feuding the two than they are. Both have praised each other in interviews in the past, even with the recent controversy. But check out the list and say what you think: are fans tripping or is Hailey really addicted to imitating her husband’s ex?

1. Introducing the home kitchen

Selena has a cooking show, Selena + Chef. She was showing the show’s set kitchen and declared: “this is my real house, all we are doing is home. This is my wonderful kitchen which is the recording set.”

In a video from the well-known Youtube series, What’s In My Kitchen, Hailey Bieber presents her kitchen and states: “yes, we really are in my real kitchen in my real house. This is not a set, this is where I really live.”

i didn’t think the cooking show thing was a big deal but then i saw this just now, hailey said almost the exact same thing word for word as selena “this is my real home and kitchen this is the set,” this cannot be a coincidence 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/69z7NZ03XX — destiny (@destinyselmg) February 26, 2023

2. Very similar answers on TV show

Another moment compared by fans were the responses that the two gave on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Selena gave the interview before and stated: “I realized that it felt like everyone was narrating my life for me, so why not release something that is my side of the story.”

In her interview, Hailey stated, “I was able to tell my story about who I am from my own mouth rather than having people on the outside tell my story to me.”

(This type of speech is even a cliché of celebrity interviews, in fact, but ok).

3. Similar tattoos

Another similarity between the two is a tattoo of the letter g behind her ear. They even have very similar fonts.

Photo: Playback/Auralcrave

4. Stories from Instagram

Selena Gomez posted a Story on Instagram with background music. Shortly after, Hailey used the same song.

It is worth mentioning that it is not always the celebrities themselves who are posting on their social networks.

