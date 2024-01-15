“40% of medical students have symptoms of depression”

President of the State Council of Medical Students of Spain, A fourth-year student at the UiB Faculty of Medicine, this Mallorcan has recently assumed the presidency of CEEM, which is, among other things, against the opening of new faculties and wants to end the glass ceiling in a sector that is de facto There’s a lot of feminist in there.

Why did you decide to study medicine at the Faculty of Medicine here? uib,

I enjoyed being at home and got great references from the faculty here.

What was the minimum grade they asked for and what grade did he enter with?

The cut-off grade was 12.8 and mine was 13.5.

How do you view the criticism now that the Faculty of Medicine was at UiB?

Let’s see, in general, at CEEM we believe that opening new faculties is a mistake as we add more students to the system and our practices are rapidly deteriorating. By law there cannot be more than five people with each patient (including medical staff, nursing staff, residents, students…), so if more students are to be housed in the same hospital, practices are not as specific. The case of the Balearic Islands is more special, because insularity was to our disadvantage, but it is true that in objective terms the increase in powers has been disproportionate.

There is a shortage of doctors in general, and the situation is particularly dire in the Balearic Islands. Isn’t it beneficial to have faculty here?

There is a lot of talk about the shortage of doctors, but we have enough graduates, the problem is the MIR post and working conditions after residency. The brain drain is brutal. We have some very high quality professionals, but they leave. The problem is the conditions at the end of residency, and also during residency.

What would you improve about medical school?

Beyond some organizational issues on some topics, in general we are satisfied. The new deanery has taken to it with great enthusiasm and relations are close.

What are the main demands of CEEM?

Well look, we want to claimRole of women in medicine. Now five out of six people on boards are women, 70% of medical studies are women, more than 50% of the current medical staff are women… but only 20% of management positions and deanships are women: this lack of proportion is shocking. Well, the number of women in senior positions is meaningless and we want to bring attention to this.

Could this feminization help overcome gender bias in medicine?

Yes, students are becoming aware of the need to study more not only women’s bodies but also the bodies of people of other ethnicities. Everything starts from the premise of a 70 kg white heterosexual man and we seek to open horizons in research and health care, to move beyond that supremacist patient.

What other tasks do you have at CEEM?

We work a lot on mental health issues. We conducted a study, DABE (Depression, Anxiety, Burnout, Empathy), which concluded that 11% of medical students had suicidal thoughts and 40% had symptoms of depression. This worries us a lot: to take care of future patients we have to learn to take care of ourselves, that is why we have activated SAPEM, a free psychological care service for medical students throughout Spain: at 669438903 You can do this by writing WhatsApp. Make up to three online appointments with a psychologist.

MIR is increasingly being questioned for both the electoral system and its aftermath. What are they demanding from CEEM?

First, we demand a return to the system for choosing individual locations, or a system that is as similar as possible to that system. Today this is done electronically: you fill out a list with all the options up to a given number in the MIR, you send the list and they are automatically assigned. There are three batches of 300 people every day, 900 places every day, and the list is updated every day and every day you have to reorganize your priorities according to what is assigned, it is an asynchronous election.

And regarding the conditions after residence?

The basic salary is relatively low. Then there are the 24-hour guards, which are also now widely criticized. Each resident is required to work five to seven mandatory shifts a month, which are charged but not quoted (not even after residency). In addition, residents often have to perform tasks that are not their responsibility.

Is the system exploiting or exploiting the professional doctor’s views?

Just a few months ago I published an article on the topic of business, pointing out that it is used as a weapon for professionals to endure situations that are far from what they should be; This is used as an excuse for us to comply with whatever he wants from us. This is a very dangerous speech that is not needed for other businesses.