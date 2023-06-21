’40 years of rock photography’: Gie Knaeps print

For forty years, Gie Knaeps (69) photographed the most iconic stars on the most influential rock stages, mostly on behalf of Hamo. From David Bowie via Amy Winehouse to Kanye West, and from Nirvana via the Foo Fighters to Muse, always captured at exactly the right moment, often in poses that have since become cultural legacies. On July 11, ’40 Years of Rock Photography’ (the most nonsensical title imaginable, as Naps deems appropriate) will be published by Snoek Publishers, providing a rich compilation from an equally rich career. On these HUMO pages: eight amuse-bouches for licking fingers, thumbs and toes.

grace jones



‘In 1981 Grace Jones gave an amazing show at the Queen Elisabeth Hall in Antwerp. during director-photographer Jean Paul Goude He took one dramatic pose after another in heavily choreographed scenes.’

Lou Reed



‘I was a fierce Lou Reed-fan. After his concert at the De Roma in Antwerp in 1974, I bleached my hair with oxygenated water. I went with this picture to my hairdresser and asked him: “Cut it à la luau.”

nick cave



‘1986 in Brillport at Deanze. nick cave, lying on stage at the Futurama indoor festival. He was still in his wild phase.

White



‘It’s 1977, at the Paradiso in Amsterdam. In that period, the rise of punk, I went to the Netherlands to photograph new artists who had not yet performed in Belgium, such as sex pistol, Stranger And Jonathan Richman, These pictures ensured that I could start working at Humo. When Blondie started playing, I had to quickly hoist myself onto the stage to avoid being crushed. As a result, I was able to photograph the entire concert from my corner at the side of the stage, which is not allowed today.’

jane birkin



introduced in 1969 jane birkin And SBad Gainsbourg ‘Je t’aime… moi non plus’: The duet became a worldwide hit and made a big impression on me, who was 16 at the time. When I got permission to photograph her after 34 years, I felt like a grateful teenager again.’

rage against the machine



‘My first – fun and relaxing – shoot with rage against the machine It is in 1993 in Wartkapon in Sint-Jans-Möllenbeek. Later that year they played at Pukkelpop, where I gave them backstage prints of this session. He appreciated it so much that from now on I was allowed to watch his shows on stage at Pukkelpop or Werchter.’

frank zappa



,frank zappa Was one of my first big favourites. I had already hitchhiked to Amsterdam in 1970 to see her perform at the Concertgebouw.’

Prince



‘1990. before the concert Prince I didn’t take the pass to De Kuip, the football stadium in Rotterdam. I tried to get in somehow. I hid my camera in a pair of baggy harem pants. I attached my telephoto lens to my thigh with straps. Unfortunately: I was caught and had to hand over the device during the concert.’



