400 kilometers in a wrecked car: the incredible escape of the Moscow massacre suspects

Attackers escape from Moscow concert hall

Alleged perpetrators of genocide in the courtroom Krokus Music Hall they managed to travel Hundreds of kilometers in a beaten up car Before being caught, a Incredible And bold Drain That raises questions about the response of Russian security forces to last Friday’s border attack moscow,

According to details revealed this Wednesday by an Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, For hours, the terrorists managed to outwit the police, special troops, cameras and satellites A shabby Renault.

All the strokesClassified as a terrorist by Russian authorities and claimed by a jihadist group ISIS-Kit barely lasted 13 minutesAccording to the account of the head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin,

According to government records the attackers reached Krasnogorskplace of attack, aboard a renault emblem white. They entered the concert hall at 7:58 pm local time, opened fire and slit their throats. Then they set fire to the premises and At 20:11 they left, left attack 140 dead and 80 injuredAs per latest balance sheet.

After the massacre was over, the attackers fled in the same vehicle in which they had come. In the midst of chaotic traffic on a Friday afternoon, he took it moscow ring road (MKAD, at that time was generally semi-paralyzed) and then M3 motorway which leads to limitations belarus And ukraine,

they were gone Almost 400 kilometers without stopping, the call is being mocked Sample (Spider Web), monitoring system that covers the entire Russian highway network and – according to officials – allows images to be analyzed instantly.

All this despite the fact that The Renault had already been filmed by the Crocus Music Hall security cameras And there was very little traffic on the highway at night.

Nevertheless, according to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the borders between Russia and Belarus were put on high alert following the attack and controls were immediately strengthened. According to the Belarusian dictator, the fugitives may have realized this and decided to turn towards Ukraine.

The Renault was finally stopped in the city Khatsun, in the field of Bryansk, The terrorists were already present 378 kilometers away from the capital.

path of raiders

In BryanskAlong the border with Ukraine, the Border Coverage Group, made up of people from the Russian National Guard, FSB, police and Chechen militia, was put on alert.

officers shot at the car, which did not stop and at least one tire was punctured. But the terrorists continued to flee: they returned to the highway and after about fifteen kilometers moved again towards the city. Teploe,

The suspects abandoned the vehicle and took refuge in the woods.

A lieutenant of the National Guard’s rapid reaction unit “Sober” said he, along with his colleagues and a dog, also began searching among the trees with the help of a drone. However, the dog lost the way, so the soldiers continued forward on “instinct”. up to a sniper “He saw the image of a person on a tree with a thermal telescope.”

There were screams and threats, but the man refused to come down. “Then we cut the plant and took possession of it.”The Lieutenant said.

Another attacker was pursued and captured by a police captain named Pushkarev in another part of the forest.

The other two were located in a ravine where they huddled together because of the cold,

It was the people of Bryansk district who collected and filmed the first statements of jihadists, some Tajik citizens were identified delradzon mirzoyev, Saidakrmi Rachablizoda, Shamsedin Fariduni And Mukhamadsobir Faizov,

There were four alleged perpetrators of the attack, who they said had acted on their behalf convicted on terrorism charges and can cope life imprisonment. His arrest was confirmed during the court hearing They appeared with marks of beating and torture.

The suspect who carried out the Crocus City Hall bombing was left with bruises and was missing an ear. (EFE/EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky)



he was also arrested aminchon islamov, Dilovar Islamov And israel islamov, The father and his two children, Russian media reported.

According to the portal central area, Till a few days ago, Dilovar was the owner of a white Renault. In which the attackers ran away.

During the hearing in the court, Mohd. Dilovar rejected the allegations against him and assured that he is innocent., He said, “Once we recognized the car we barricaded ourselves inside” (in photographs of the attack site).

At the same time, Government and security forces are being rigorously interrogated Civilians expressed surprise at how the authorities, who have consistently repressed any opposition activity and persecuted dissidents, could not stop the attack despite threats. Warning from the United States in this regard.