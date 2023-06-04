4x eyelash curler tips to create even more volume

For many women, an eyelash curler is indispensable in their beauty stash. After all, they provide extra volume when you apply mascara. But how do you create those long, voluminous lashes with an eyelash curler? We list four tricks that can help you.

1. Curl Your Lashes in Sections

To create a more rounded, natural curl, curl your lashes in two or three sections. Curling your lashes from root to tip will create a beautiful C-shape.

according to the makeup artist of, among others gigi hadid, erin parsonsStart directly at the tip of the lash and work towards the root for best results. makeup artist too Melissa MurdickHe Selena Gomez The format agrees with this technique.

2. Heat up your eyelash curler

You can also heat an eyelash curler, like a curling iron, slightly. The heat from the curler gives your lashes a better and longer lasting curl. This gives the same effect as curls in your hair. Now you must be wondering how to heat the eyelash curler. You can do this very easily with a hair dryer or lighter. Note: It is important that the eyelash curler is not too hot when you use it. Allow the curler to cool slightly and do a heat test on your hand before curling your lashes.

3. Lift Your Eyelid

An easy tip to get all of your eyelashes properly in the eyelash curler is to first pull the eyelash curler over your lashes and then lift your eyelid. The eyelash curler gets close to the roots and you can curl the entire length of your lashes. Ideal for more length and volume!

4. Curl the Eyelash Curler

You can make your lashes look longer by turning the eyelash curler upside down. This will make your eyelashes straight. Then curl your lashes as usual and you will see that they grow longer.

