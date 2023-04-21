5 artists who started their career in bands

The music world wouldn’t be the same without the great bands that make their name in history. However, in some cases, its members choose to spread their wings and embrace a solo career, as is the case with Phil Collins It is Harry Stylesfor example.

Therefore, Antena 1 separated a list of five artists who started their career in bands or groups. Remember!

1. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney brings in his resume the weight of having been part of the greatest band of all time: Beatles.

Responsible for tracks like “Let It Be”, “Here Comes The Sun”, “Hey Jude”, “All You Need Is Love” and many others that have become true timeless hits, the band has had a very successful career and conquered an invaluable place in the public’s affective memory.

In 1970, the group came to an end and each of its members went on a solo career. In addition to his brilliant solo career, with numerous hits, Paul was part of the unforgettable band “Wings”, formed between 1971 and 1981.

2. Phil Collins

Phil Collins rose to stardom while drumming for the band Genesis. The history between the artist and the group is marked by many comings and goings, however, the first separation between the two happened in 1981, when Collins released his first solo studio album: “Face Value”.

3. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson started his artistic career at just 5 years old, in the group jackson 5formed by four more of his nine brothers: Jackie, Tito, Marlon and Randy.

the interpreter of “Thriller” He always stood out within the group for his voice and dancing and, despite still being part of the group, he was invited to record a solo single in 1971.

In 1975, the brothers decided to change the group’s name and form The Jacksons and Michael. This dynamic lasted until 1978, when Michael decided to leave the group and become the biggest pop event of his generation.

4. Beyonce

Before becoming a great Pop diva, Beyoncé was part of the Destiny’s Child, girl group formed when the artist was only 10 years old.

Previously named Girl’s Tyme, the group lasted until 2003, when Beyoncé released her first solo studio album.

5. Harry Styles

Harry Styles began his music career as a teenager. In 2010, the artist was discovered on The X Factor and together with five other young people formed One Directionone of the most successful bands of the last decade.

In 2017, Harry left on a solo career, after the end of the group.

