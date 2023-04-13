5 best movies with Russell Crowe

Famous for his unforgettable film roles, Russell Crowe has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most respected actors. Among its prominent characters are Maximus de Gladiator, a film for which he won an Oscar; and Javert in The miserablelong set during the French Revolution, which became a darling of critics.







Born in Australia in 1964, the actor, who is also a film producer, brings to his curriculum many other successful titles such as uncontrollable rage, poker face It is Noah. In the world of comics, he has also been in DC productions (Steel man) and Marvel (Thor: Love and Thunder), but it was in 2023 that he showed himself to be a good horror actor in The Pope’s Exorcista Sony Pictures production that has great chances of pleasing fans of the genre.

Thinking about it, the canaltech decided to list the five best films by Russell Crowe, who has a vast and eclectic trajectory.

5. Robin Hood

Showing that he is good at action movies, Russell Crowe starred robin hood, a film by Ridley Scott, released in 2010. In the feature, he gives life to Robin, a man who is in full crusade and who will have to face several challenges if he wants to complete his mission. Merging fantasy with real elements, the film stars Douglas Hodge, Danny Huston, Mark Strong, Oscar Isaac, Max von Sydow and Cate Blanchett.

Anyone who wants to give the film a chance can watch it on Star+, Google Play and Apple TV.

4. Gladiator

In the year 2000, Russell Crowe brought Maximus to life in the film Gladiator. The character was the commander of the Roman army and the favorite warrior of King Marcus Aurelius. It turns out that such predilection aroused the wrath of the king’s son, Commodus, who, thirsty for power, kills his father and goes in search of Maximus. To escape the situation and try to survive, the commander flees and hides under the identity of a slave and gladiator of the Roman Empire.

Starring Richard Harris, Joaquin Phoenix and Connie Nielsen, Gladiator won five Oscar statuettes, one of them in the Best Film category.

Anyone who wants to see or review the film can play it on Netflix, Prime Video, Star+ and Apple TV.

3. A Beautiful Mind

Another film starring Russell Crowe that was nominated for several awards — including winning 4 Oscars — is A brilliant mindwritten by Akiva Goldsman and directed by Ron Howard.

Based on the book A Beautiful Mind: A Biography of John Forbes Nash, Jr., Winner of the Nobel Prize in Economicsby Sylvia Nasa, the film follows the story of John, a math genius who, after working out a theorem at the age of 21, becomes prominent in academia.

It turns out that such success turns into a real ordeal, and the young mathematician ends up suffering from mental problems, even being diagnosed with schizophrenia by doctors at the time.

Years later, after a lot of struggle to recover, John finally manages to return to social life and ends up being consecrated with the Nobel Prize, one of the most important in the world.

Starring Crowe, the feature also features Ed Harris, Jennifer Connelly, Paul Bettany, Adam Goldberg and a great cast, and can be watched on Google Play, Apple TV and Microsoft.

2. Les Miserables

One of Hollywood’s most famous films is certainly The miserable, by director Tom Hooper. Launched in 2012, it is inspired by a Broadway musical, which was also based on a work by the classic writer Victor Hugo.

The plot takes place during the French Revolution, in the 18th century, and accompanies Jean, a poor and humble man, who one day steals a loaf of bread to feed his younger sister. Turns out he gets caught and goes to jail. Some time later, now free, he tries to restart his life and redeem himself, but he has to escape the pursuit of Inspector Javert who tries in every way to torment his life.

In the film, Russell is Javert, an ambitious and evil man. The rest of the cast is composed of Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Eddie Redmayne, among others.

Who wants to watch The miserablehe’s on Apple TV and Lionsgate+.

1. The Pope’s Exorcist

Launched in the first half of 2023, The Pope’s Exorcist is a film directed by Julius Avery (Samaritan) which tells the story of the Italian priest Gabriele Amorth. Known for having performed a multitude of exorcisms and for having been the Vatican’s chief exorcist, in the film he is sent to a town in the interior of Spain to help an eight-year-old boy who is possessed. Upon arriving at the scene, he discovers that the demon that took over the boy’s body is much more dangerous than he could have imagined.

Making the most of visual effects, but focusing on a well-tight plot, The Pope’s Exorcist it is a good film of the genre and has a great chance of pleasing horror aficionados.

