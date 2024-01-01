5 biggest salaries of Atlanta Braves in MLB 2024

atlanta braves This is one of the most stable teams in recent years. He has six consecutive titles to his name National League East Division, He crowned in 2021 world Series against Houston Astros,

One of the strategies that led to current success braves is an extension of Contract Quick with your figures. We have different examples, Ronald Acuña Jr., Sean Murphy, Matt Olson, Spence Strider, Michael Harris II,

atlanta braves They have a very competitive team. Obviously, it costs money to add new players, which is why they are in fifth place payroll Of big league So far they have eight baseball players who will make more than that for the 2024 season 15 million dollars,

Top 5 Highest Atlanta Braves Salaries in 2024

5- Raisel Iglesias, Marcell Ozuna and Chris Sale

Raisel Iglesias had come for atlanta coming from Los Angeles Angels Through change. So he took over the contract for Cuba. Signed on time for close 58 million dollars In four campaigns. Pockets will be cut in 2024 16 million,

for your part marcel ozuna You will also earn the same amount. The Dominican is not guaranteed to remain with the team until 2025. The club has an option 16 million Which can be used or not. chris sale Will charge the same fee.

4- Ronald Acuna Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. It signed a nine-figure extension in 2018. arrived at 100 million dollars For eight seasons. He National League Most Valuable Player This will happen in 2023 Salary in 2024 17 million dollars,

You may be interested in: Record 2024: Aroldis Chapman gets big salary in MLB

3- Charlie Morton

club of 20 million opens with charlie morton, An experienced pitcher will earn exactly the same amount. right handed two time champion world Series it stops it in atlanta braves After the organization has exercised its option Contract Till 2024.

2- Austin Riley

Austin Riley Put signature on 10-year, $212 million extension, His salary till 2024 is 21 million,

1-Matt Olson

matt olson He is the highest paid player on the Atlanta Braves, The franchise’s homerun record holder ensured 22 million dollars Till 2024.

with data from Spotrac